Nov 4 Agency focused brokerage Convergex
said on Wednesday it hired Jason Emerson for the
position of managing director and head of operations and
strategic planning.
Emerson will oversee Convergex's global operational
initiatives in the newly created role, and will also join the
New York-based firm's executive committee, helping to develop
overall business strategy.
Emerson has nearly 20 years of financial services
experience, most recently serving as chief financial officer at
GAIN Capital and has also held senior positions at firms
including Knight Capital Group, Instinet, Merrill Lynch and
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
