brokerage unit chief executive admitted wrongdoing to resolve
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that employees
he supervised fraudulently charged hidden trading commissions to
customers.
Craig Lax, 50, will also pay more than $783,000 and accept a
five-year securities industry ban to resolve the SEC case, which
concerned ConvergEx's alleged routing of trading orders to a
Bermuda affiliate that took hidden mark-ups and mark-downs.
Tuesday's settlement followed New York-based ConvergEx's
December 2013 agreement to pay $150 million to resolve related
federal criminal and civil charges.
The SEC said Lax, who led the G-Trade Services LLC unit from
October 2006 to November 2013, let workers suspend mark-ups and
mark-downs if customers requested materials that might reveal
them, and employed a proprietary "anonymous algorithm in an
otherwise transparent market" to hide the charges.
"Senior executives cannot permit deceptive practices by
their subordinates," associate SEC enforcement director Stephen
Cohen said in a statement. "Lax not only condoned such conduct,
but he specifically authorized practices that kept customers in
the dark."
The SEC said Lax will cooperate, that his payout includes
ill-gotten gains and interest, and that a fine may be imposed.
"Mr. Lax appreciates the SEC's recognition that he
personally should not be charged with any fraud or primary
liability," his lawyer William Harrington said. "The SEC has the
authority to hold executives responsible for the improper acts
of lower-level employees and this settlement reflects that."
Two other ConvergEx employees, former ConvergEx Global
Markets Ltd Chief Executive Anthony Blumberg and former trader
Craig Marshall, pleaded not guilty to federal criminal fraud and
conspiracy charges over the alleged hidden trading fees.
U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, New Jersey on
Feb. 4 rejected their joint request to dismiss the August 2014
indictment. Two other former ConvergEx employees have entered
related guilty pleas.
