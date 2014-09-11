(Adds details)
Sept 11 Credit card processor Alliance Data
Systems Corp said it will buy Conversant Inc
for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock to boost its digital
marketing business.
The $35 per share offer comprises $16.80 in cash and the
rest in stock, based on a fixed exchange ratio, Alliance Data
said.
The offer represents a 31 percent premium to Conversant's
stock price on the Nasdaq before its trading was halted on
Thursday.
Shares of Conversant, formerly known as ValueClick, were
trading at $35.50 after markets closed. Alliance shares were up
3.5 percent in extended trading.
Conversant will be part of Epsilon, Alliance Data's online
marketing unit that has partnered with Twitter Inc and
Facebook Inc to help advertisers better target customers
through loyalty programs.
Alliance said it expects Epsilon to generate about 35
percent - or more than $2 billion - of revenue and more than 500
million in adjusted earnings before interests, tax, depriciation
and amortisation, following the acquisition.
The Dallas, Texas-based company also expects the acquisition
to add about 50 cents to core earnings per share in the first
year after the deal's close and about 75 cents in the next,
excluding transaction costs.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected
to close by the year-end.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)