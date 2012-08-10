* Straight bonds looking expensive after long rally

* Equity buyers shunning CBs after stocks drop

* Some Asian convertibles offering more than 20% return

By Umesh Desai

Aug 10 (IFR) - Hedge funds are turning their attention to Asian convertibles, in a move that suggests the rally in straight bonds may be spilling over into other asset classes.

While Asian bond prices have soared amid a global search for yield, credit investors believe the limited investor base has left many CBs undervalued.

Investments, however, may require patience, since gains can often only be logged at maturity given the lack of liquidity on these securities.

"It's a maturity play and not a carry play," said a Hong Kong-based fund manager who is sitting on a pile of "out of the money" convertible bonds including those from Indonesia's Bakrieland and China's Kaisa Properties. Many convertible bonds in Asia have struggled because steep conversion premiums are making them unattractive to the traditional, equity-focused buyer base.

"Retail investors are not paying attention to them even though in many cases they are cheaper than high-yield bonds," he said.

Retail investors in Asia's private banks have helped fuel a sustained rally in Asian credit since the end of 2011. These accounts, however, are likely to participate in convertibles only towards the end of the life cycle of the instrument.

Convertible bonds from issuers including Agile Property and Shui On Land became popular after investors saw the company had raised cash via straight debt.

Agile Property's 4% bonds due 2016 are convertible at a price of HK$17.26 per share, a massive premium to the current market price of HK$9.4. With the equity option now worth little, they trade more like credit bonds.

The bonds have rallied to the current 97/98 from around 70 in October. Much of the momentum came after the company successfully raised US$700m via a five-year straight bond in March, boosting the chances that it will be able to redeem the CBs at maturity.

Shui On convertibles due in 2015 have also exhibited similar traits, with the price spurts in February and July linked to the successful straight bond re-openings as investors became more confident that the borrower will be able to repay the CBs at par.

Some investors have now turned their sights on less obvious convertible bonds from companies such as Kaisa, Tianjin, Gome and Maoye International. All come with high conversion prices that make them unattractive to the original equity-focused investors or CB arbitrage funds, but include credit components that may not be fully valued given that redemption is still some way off.

"Short-dated plays, chunky yield -- that's the sort of stuff people are after," said a Hong Kong-based analyst with a US bank, who said retail investors would rather buy a Wilmar International CB due in December than take any longer-term risk. "For that sort of name and that sort of maturity, you will find takers."

"Retail and PB investors are all chasing coupons. If you buy these busted CBs, you have to wait until maturity as prices do not move with retail not chasing it -- that's the frustrating part," said the Hong Kong fund manager. That is, however, also the reason why they are so undervalued.

PATIENCE REWARDED

Bakrieland, one of the convertibles that this manager has bought, owns unencumbered property in the Jakarta area and is expected to easily fund the redemption of its CBs due 2013.

Bakrieland is a good example of how smart investors may be able to pick up a decent return by being patient. Its 2013 CBs trade over 105 for a yield to maturity of just 3%, according to Thomson Reuters prices. Meanwhile, its 8.625% convertibles due in 2015 and puttable next year are quoted at 65 for a yield to maturity of 28.4%.

These bonds have a conversion price of Rp255 for a stock that is trading at Rp52, so equity investors could not care less about it. But, if the company does meet the redemption, credit investors that hold to maturity stand to make big gains.

The fund manager described Bakrieland as cash-starved, but rich in assets, arguing that valuations will improve once it can dispose of its toll road.

"The problem is its toll road -- they should spin it out and make it into a pure property play. That sector is booming in Indonesia. In three years' time the company will be flourishing," he said.

Similarly, valuations of CBs such as Essar Energy's 2016s are becoming more attractive to credit investors as the company's stock struggles.

"Essar CBs due 2016 seem to be drawing a lot of interest from credit investors," said Harsh Agarwal, desk strategist at Credit Suisse. He noted that the movement started after the bond prices tumbled 14% to 58 in the past three months, pushing their yield to maturity to almost 22%, at the same time as the conversion price became more far-fetched - it is now at almost seven times the market value of the stock.

"We believe the promoters have a lot at stake with Essar Energy and should have a strong incentive to keep this going without any default/restructuring," he said.

It is a risky bet and, given the illiquidity of the convertibles, the potential gains are unlikely to be reflected in market prices until maturity approaches. But any investment that offers high double-digit returns has to be risky.