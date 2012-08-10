* Straight bonds looking expensive after long rally
* Equity buyers shunning CBs after stocks drop
* Some Asian convertibles offering more than 20% return
By Umesh Desai
Aug 10 (IFR) - Hedge funds are turning their attention to
Asian convertibles, in a move that suggests the rally in
straight bonds may be spilling over into other asset classes.
While Asian bond prices have soared amid a global search for
yield, credit investors believe the limited investor base has
left many CBs undervalued.
Investments, however, may require patience, since gains can
often only be logged at maturity given the lack of liquidity on
these securities.
"It's a maturity play and not a carry play," said a Hong
Kong-based fund manager who is sitting on a pile of "out of the
money" convertible bonds including those from Indonesia's
Bakrieland and China's Kaisa Properties. Many convertible bonds
in Asia have struggled because steep conversion premiums are
making them unattractive to the traditional, equity-focused
buyer base.
"Retail investors are not paying attention to them even
though in many cases they are cheaper than high-yield bonds," he
said.
Retail investors in Asia's private banks have helped fuel a
sustained rally in Asian credit since the end of 2011. These
accounts, however, are likely to participate in convertibles
only towards the end of the life cycle of the instrument.
Convertible bonds from issuers including Agile Property and
Shui On Land became popular after investors saw the company had
raised cash via straight debt.
Agile Property's 4% bonds due 2016 are convertible at a
price of HK$17.26 per share, a massive premium to the current
market price of HK$9.4. With the equity option now worth little,
they trade more like credit bonds.
The bonds have rallied to the current 97/98 from around 70
in October. Much of the momentum came after the company
successfully raised US$700m via a five-year straight bond in
March, boosting the chances that it will be able to redeem the
CBs at maturity.
Shui On convertibles due in 2015 have also exhibited similar
traits, with the price spurts in February and July linked to the
successful straight bond re-openings as investors became more
confident that the borrower will be able to repay the CBs at
par.
Some investors have now turned their sights on less obvious
convertible bonds from companies such as Kaisa, Tianjin, Gome
and Maoye International. All come with high conversion prices
that make them unattractive to the original equity-focused
investors or CB arbitrage funds, but include credit components
that may not be fully valued given that redemption is still some
way off.
"Short-dated plays, chunky yield -- that's the sort of stuff
people are after," said a Hong Kong-based analyst with a US
bank, who said retail investors would rather buy a Wilmar
International CB due in December than take any longer-term risk.
"For that sort of name and that sort of maturity, you will find
takers."
"Retail and PB investors are all chasing coupons. If you buy
these busted CBs, you have to wait until maturity as prices do
not move with retail not chasing it -- that's the frustrating
part," said the Hong Kong fund manager. That is, however, also
the reason why they are so undervalued.
PATIENCE REWARDED
Bakrieland, one of the convertibles that this manager has
bought, owns unencumbered property in the Jakarta area and is
expected to easily fund the redemption of its CBs due 2013.
Bakrieland is a good example of how smart investors may be
able to pick up a decent return by being patient. Its 2013 CBs
trade over 105 for a yield to maturity of just 3%, according to
Thomson Reuters prices. Meanwhile, its 8.625% convertibles due
in 2015 and puttable next year are quoted at 65 for a yield to
maturity of 28.4%.
These bonds have a conversion price of Rp255 for a stock
that is trading at Rp52, so equity investors could not care less
about it. But, if the company does meet the redemption, credit
investors that hold to maturity stand to make big gains.
The fund manager described Bakrieland as cash-starved, but
rich in assets, arguing that valuations will improve once it can
dispose of its toll road.
"The problem is its toll road -- they should spin it out and
make it into a pure property play. That sector is booming in
Indonesia. In three years' time the company will be
flourishing," he said.
Similarly, valuations of CBs such as Essar Energy's 2016s
are becoming more attractive to credit investors as the
company's stock struggles.
"Essar CBs due 2016 seem to be drawing a lot of interest
from credit investors," said Harsh Agarwal, desk strategist at
Credit Suisse. He noted that the movement started after the bond
prices tumbled 14% to 58 in the past three months, pushing their
yield to maturity to almost 22%, at the same time as the
conversion price became more far-fetched - it is now at almost
seven times the market value of the stock.
"We believe the promoters have a lot at stake with Essar
Energy and should have a strong incentive to keep this going
without any default/restructuring," he said.
It is a risky bet and, given the illiquidity of the
convertibles, the potential gains are unlikely to be reflected
in market prices until maturity approaches. But any investment
that offers high double-digit returns has to be risky.