* Companies issue record numbers of convertibles in January
* Around $5 billion raised in January - Thomson Reuters data
* Forecasts of 30 to 40 percent growth relative to 2012
By Kylie MacLellan and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Feb 5 Rising European stock markets
tempted companies to issue record numbers of convertible bonds
in January, as investors worried about how long the rally will
last sought to reduce their level of risk.
Investors' concerns about the outlook for stock markets,
coupled with the attraction of convertible bond returns of
around 16 percent in 2012, have led to strong inflows into funds
specialising in bonds convertible into shares.
The European convertibles market saw its busiest start to
the year for new issues in at least a decade with around $5
billion raised in January, almost half the volume issued
globally, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Although new issues are expected to take a temporary dip as
companies enter pre-earnings blackout periods, continued market
uncertainty is likely to fuel demand over the year, with
forecasts of between 30 and 40 percent growth relative to 2012.
ArcelorMittal's $2.25 billion issue in mandatory
convertible notes is 2013's biggest offer so far. Spain's
Abengoa has sold 250 million euros of convertibles,
while Italy's Eni sold 1.25 billion euros of bonds
convertible into shares of gas grid operator Snam.
Convertible bonds pay interest and are usually redeemed at
par when they mature. If a company's share price rises to a
predetermined level, investors have an option to exchange the
bond for a predetermined number of shares.
If the value of the stock falls over the life of the
investment, investors will continue to collect a steady income,
and get their principal back at maturity.
For money managers starved of bond market yields,
convertibles offer the opportunity to profit from the robust
stock market gains seen in 2012 without the risk of buying
shares outright.
Europe's debt woes, questions over a lasting U.S. fiscal
deal, Middle East unrest and sluggish global growth make for an
unpredictable backdrop for investors.
"If you are not completely sure how any of these very big
issues are going to be resolved, whether short-term or
long-term, or how the market will react to it, then you need to
be in converts," said Maxime Perrin, convertible product
specialist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
FEAR BAROMETER
The degree of uncertainty is apparent in the Credit Suisse
Fear Barometer, which tracks investors' worries about stock
market direction. It hit a record high of 33.3 percent late last
month.
"We are entering another period of uncertainty, and
uncertainty generally breeds volatility. This is the asset class
which behaves best in times of uncertainty," Perrin said.
Their flexibility makes convertible bonds especially
attractive in an uncertain environments like now, when investors
need a halfway house between defending existing gains and
chasing more.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 1.5 percent on
Monday at 1,150.91 points, its lowest close since Dec. 31,
having hit a near two-year peak towards the end of January in a
rally that raised it nearly 8 percent above a November trough.
"All other things being equal, convertible investors should
be able to capture progressively more of the rise if the
underlying equity moves up and progressively less of the
downside," said Lee Manzi, Jupiter Fixed Interest and Multi
Asset Team fund manager.
European stocks snapped out of an extended depression last
July when European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi promised
unlimited financial support to euro zone governments who were
struggling to keep their borrowing costs under control.
The move, dubbed the Draghi Put, buried fears of a collapse
of the currency bloc and sparked a "risk-on" trade that saw
yield-starved investors clamour for historically cheap shares.
But anaemic GDP forecasts and record unemployment rates mean
even the most optimistic investors are struggling to argue the
case for continued share buys.
STARS ALIGNED
For convertible issuance to prosper the stars need to be
aligned for both issuers and investors. The bonds typically
allow companies to raise debt more cheaply than issuing straight
bonds because investors are willing to accept lower coupons for
the option to convert.
Firms can also issue shares at large premiums to their
current stock price, often 20 to 30 percent. As a result, most
run shy of issuing convertibles when shares are depressed but
with markets at multi-year highs, and crash worries stalking
investors, convertibles issuance has rarely looked so appealing.
At the same time, a shortage of supply over much of the
previous year has enabled many companies to pay very low coupon.
"The terms are eye-catching," said Steven Halperin, Co-Head
of EMEA Equity-linked Origination at Barclays. "Demand is there
for those terms and that's encouraging people to market."
Dedicated convertible funds have lapped up the offers and
remain hungry for more, bankers say.
"In the first week of January, we estimate they were sitting
on cash positions representing 15-20 percent of their portfolios
which is very high on a historic basis," said Yacine Amor, Head
of EMEA Equity Linked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
While the bonds offer refuge for those with no idea what
tomorrow holds, Diana Monteith, convertibles head at Loomis
Sayles & Co, also sees investors diversifying from Treasuries,
Gilts and Bunds -- sensitive to sudden rate rises and inflation
-- into convertibles.
"Investors shouldn't get too carried away with equities and
should bear in mind that there will be volatility ... We need to
see economic data reflect the bullish sentiment that the markets
have priced," said James Butterfill, Coutts Equity Strategist.