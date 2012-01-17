* Blackbaud offers $16/shr for Convio

* Offer at 49 pct premium to Convio's Friday close

* Deal to add to Blackbaud's adj profit in 2012

* Convio shares up 2 pct in premarket trade

Jan 17 Software provider Blackbaud Inc agreed to buy Convio Inc for about $312 million in cash to expand its online and social media presence.

Blackbaud's $16 per share offer is at a premium of 49 percent to Convio's Friday close on the Nasdaq.

Austin, Texas-based Convio provides software and services to non-profit organizations to help them raise funds through the Internet and social media services. The company has over 1,500 customers in the United States, Canada and the UK, including 29 of the top 50 U.S. charities.

Blackbaud, which provides software designed for non-profit organizations, expects the deal to add to its adjusted profit in 2012. The deal will be financed with cash and debt.

"The addition of Convio will also significantly increase the size of Blackbaud's subscription revenue and further strengthen our software-as-a-service and transactional offerings," Blackbaud Chief Financial Officer Tony Boor said in a statement.

The combined company is expected to have over $440 million in trailing twelve months pro forma revenue.

Convio's chief executive Gene Austin will report to Blackbaud's chief executive Marc Chardon.

While Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as the financial adviser to Blackbaud, Stifel Nicolaus & Co is Convio's financial adviser.

Shares of Charleston, South Carolina-based Blackbaud closed at $29.21 Friday on the Nasdaq.

Shares of Convio were up 2 percent in premarket trade. They closed at $10.74 Friday on the Nasdaq.