Jan 17 Software provider Blackbaud Inc
agreed to buy Convio Inc for about $312
million in cash to expand its online and social media presence.
Blackbaud's $16 per share offer is at a premium of 49
percent to Convio's Friday close on the Nasdaq.
Austin, Texas-based Convio provides software and services to
non-profit organizations to help them raise funds through the
Internet and social media services. The company has over 1,500
customers in the United States, Canada and the UK, including 29
of the top 50 U.S. charities.
Blackbaud, which provides software designed for non-profit
organizations, expects the deal to add to its adjusted profit in
2012. The deal will be financed with cash and debt.
"The addition of Convio will also significantly increase the
size of Blackbaud's subscription revenue and further strengthen
our software-as-a-service and transactional offerings,"
Blackbaud Chief Financial Officer Tony Boor said in a statement.
The combined company is expected to have over $440 million
in trailing twelve months pro forma revenue.
Convio's chief executive Gene Austin will report to
Blackbaud's chief executive Marc Chardon.
While Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as the financial
adviser to Blackbaud, Stifel Nicolaus & Co is Convio's financial
adviser.
Shares of Charleston, South Carolina-based Blackbaud closed
at $29.21 Friday on the Nasdaq.
Shares of Convio were up 2 percent in premarket trade. They
closed at $10.74 Friday on the Nasdaq.