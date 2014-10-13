Oct 13 conVISUAL AG
* Says acquires shares in Just Intelligence GmbH
* Says purchase price not disclosed
* Says acquired 33.4 pct stake in Just Intelligenece GmbH
and has unconditional option to buy up to 100 pct anytime until
Dec. 31, 2016
* Says purchase price includes cash component and shares
from authorised capital of conVISUAL
* Says for 2015 expects organic revenue growth of over 80
percent without consolidation of Just Intelligence
* Says capital increase without subscription rights of up to
570,000 new shares at 1.25 euros per share will be offered from
today to institutional investors and completed soon
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: