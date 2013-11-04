BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
Nov 4 Conviviality Retail PLC : * Has traded well in the period to 27 October * Continues to perform in line with market expectations for 52 weeks to 27
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.