* Adler had wanted to overhaul Conwert's admin. board
* Withdrew proposal at emotional shareholder meeting
* Compromise sees Adler Chairman join Conwert admin board
VIENNA, March 17 Austrian property group Conwert
and its biggest shareholder Adler ended a
power struggle on Thursday by reaching a compromise on Adler's
attempt to change Conwert's administrative board.
After emotional pleas by Conwert shareholders at an
extraordinary meeting for the companies to bury the hatchet,
Adler, which has a 22.4 percent stake in Conwert, withdrew its
proposal to replace three directors on Conwert's board with its
own candidates.
One shareholder, who said he has invested in both Adler and
Conwert, told the companies he could not "bear this war between
Austria and Germany. Kids, just try to get along."
After about five hours of discussions, Adler representative
Christoph Mager announced an amended proposal to merely include
Adler's Chairman Dirk Hoffmann in Conwert's administrative board
- which also influences operations - as a fifth member.
Investors representing more than 64 percent of Conwert
shares at the meeting voted in favour of the amended proposal.
"We have understood the mood clearly," Mager said.
Adler, which is also a property developer and manager, has
said Conwert had not been implementing fast enough its strategy
to focus on residential properties in Germany and sell retail
assets to generate cash for further acquisitions in the
fast-growing German market.
