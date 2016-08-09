VIENNA Aug 9 German real estate company Adler plans to exercise a call option for a 6.34 percent stake in its Austrian rival Conwert, of which it already holds 22.4 percent, Austria's competition authority BWB said on Tuesday.

Last month Adler said it had entered a call option agreement over the stake with London-based Petrus Advisers, which has repeatedly publicly criticised Conwert's management strategy.

At an emotional shareholder meeting, Conwert and its biggest shareholder Adler ended a power struggle in March by reaching a compromise on Adler's attempt to change the composition of Conwert's administrative board. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)