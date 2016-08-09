VIENNA Aug 9 German real estate company Adler
plans to exercise a call option for a 6.34 percent
stake in its Austrian rival Conwert, of which it
already holds 22.4 percent, Austria's competition authority BWB
said on Tuesday.
Last month Adler said it had entered a call option agreement
over the stake with London-based Petrus Advisers, which has
repeatedly publicly criticised Conwert's management
strategy.
At an emotional shareholder meeting, Conwert and its biggest
shareholder Adler ended a power struggle in March by reaching a
compromise on Adler's attempt to change the composition of
Conwert's administrative board.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)