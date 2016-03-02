VIENNA, March 2 Shareholder advisor ISS is
recommending that investors vote against a push by German real
estate group Adler to overhaul Austrian rival
Conwert's board of directors, according to a document
seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Adler holds just over 22.4 percent of Conwert. It called a
shareholder meeting for March 17 to replace three of Conwert's
four top managers and add another member of its choosing -- a
proposal Conwert and its second-biggest shareholder Fidelity
reject.
The ISS document says that Adler has not provided a
"compelling rationale", adding that Adler may end up with too
much power over Conwert's management.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Shadia Nasralla,
editing by Louise Heavens)