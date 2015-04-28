VIENNA, April 28 Austrian property company
Conwert's chief executive will leave his post before
the end of his term, Austrian newspaper Der Kurier said on
Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
Clemens Schneider's term started last February and was due
to end at the end of 2018. The newspaper did not say when he
would leave. Conwert had no immediate answer to Reuters' written
and phone requests for comment on the report.
Conwert fended off a hostile takeover bid by German rival
Deutsche Wohnen this month, against the will of
Conwert's biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner
Familienstiftung, which hold around a quarter of the stock.
Hans Peter Haselsteiner, head of the Haselsteiner family,
was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)