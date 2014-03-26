VIENNA, March 26 Austrian property group Conwert
proposed paying a 10 cent per share dividend on 2013
results, half of what it had said last March was likely.
"In light of the group profit a dividend of 0.10 euro per
share will be proposed to shareholders at the next ordinary
annual general meeting on May 7, 2014. This translates into 8.3
million euros ($11.44 million) based on the current number of
shares outstanding," it said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The company had said last March it should be able to pay at
least 0.20 euros per share for 2013.
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber)