VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property firm Conwert Immobilien said it had agreed to buy a German residential portfolio for 179 million euros ($237 million) in cash in one of its biggest acquisitions.

Conwert said the acquisition of the 4,016 units in Berlin, Leipzig and North Rhine-Westphalia from U.S. conglomerate General Electric would boost its number of German units by 17 percent and its yield to 6.2 percent from 6.0 percent.