BRIEF-Fast Finance FY 2016 net profit lowers to 8.1 mln zlotys yoy
* FY 2016 revenue 39.9 million zlotys versus 40.6 million zlotys a year ago (corrects revenue numbers)
VIENNA, April 16 The former administrative board chief of Austrian real-estate firm Conwert has made an offer for the company's German portfolio together with a consortium of investors.
A source with knowledge of the matter said the offer was worth about 750 million to 800 million euros ($1.04-1.11 billion), corresponding to the net asset value of the business, and that the consortium was led by a major U.S. insurer.
Johannes Meran, who left the administrative board and the company on March 26, confirmed the offer, as did Conwert Chief Executive Clemens Schneider. Both declined to go into details on Wednesday.
Conwert held inconclusive talks with at least one other party last year to sell its German business. It has since said its residential properties in Germany and Austria are its primary focus. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* FY 2016 revenue 39.9 million zlotys versus 40.6 million zlotys a year ago (corrects revenue numbers)
* Bourse inches up as Mediclinic closer to clinching Middle East deal (Adds latest prices, analyst quotes)