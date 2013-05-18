BRIEF-UK's FCA says resuming investigation into issues relating to HBOS Reading
* Investigating events surrounding discovery of misconduct within Reading-based impaired assets team of Halifax Bank Of Scotland
VIENNA May 18 Conwert investor Hans Peter Haselsteiner plans to call a special shareholder meeting to change the Austrian property group's corporate structure so its supervisory board has less say in operations, he told a newspaper.
Haselsteiner, whose family foundation owns 24.4 percent of Conwert, told Der Standard in an interview printed on Saturday that the group's Societe Europeenne (SE) form was "not ideal". He preferred having an independent executive board.
He said he would like a seat on the supervisory board. "That is an option but I would not want to be chairman," he added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.