VIENNA, Nov 25 * Conwert Q3 results
* Due Nov. 27, 0600 GMT
* Rental income seen up 18 percent at 56 million euros
Estimates for the results were collected Aug. 28-Nov. 25
Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
Q3
Yr Chan
Mean Media High Low No ago ge% Prev.
n Q
Rental income 56.0 56.1 57.0 55.0 3 47.5 17.9 56.8
EBITDA 26.9 26.8 29.2 24.8 3 23.0 17.0 34.5
EBIT 27.9 26.5 32.9 24.4 3 31.5 -11.4 34.6
FFO II 8.90 10.0 10.1 6.60 3 3.40 161.8 23.8
FFO II per 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.08 3 0.05 120.0 0.28
share
Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com)
Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)