BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
FRANKFURT Feb 15 Germany's second-biggest real estate group, Deutsche Wohnen, on Sunday said it intended to buy all outstanding shares of its Austrian peer Conwert, offering 11.50 euros per share. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER