* Conwert management was surprised by offer
* To form team of advisers next week
* Options include rejecting bid, white knight, better bid
By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Feb 20 Austrian property group Conwert
is keeping its options open after it was surprised by
Deutsche Wohnen's takeover offer, Chief Executive
Clemens Schneider told Reuters on Friday.
Its next steps could include trying to fight the offer to
stay independent, looking for a "white knight", or trying to get
Deutsche Wohnen to improve its offer, Schneider said in a
telephone interview.
Schneider said Conwert will by next week form a team of
legal and financial advisers to help judge Deutsche Wohnen's
unsolicited offer of 11.50 euro per share, above the share price
before the offer but below the current price.
"I was surprised because I did not know about it," Schneider
said, describing the atmosphere in a meeting this week with
Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn as "friendly and
distanced".
When asked whether they came closer to an agreement,
Schneider said: "How can you get closer at a first meeting for a
takeover offer? No, I couldn't say that."
Conwert said on Wednesday that Deutsche Wohnen controls more
than 30 percent of the Austrian company via agreements with
shareholders. It wants majority control.
Meanwhile, Activist investment firm Cube Invest urged
Conwert to find a higher bid.
Cube, led by maverick investor Alexander Proschofsky, said
in a letter to Conwert's supervisory board and seen by Reuters
that Conwert should get financial and legal advice to prove it
is worth more, look at divestments and seek a better bidder.
Schneider said Conwert was already addressing these issues,
adding he had no knowledge of any other bidder.
Cube has said it would continue a lawsuit it filed last year
challenging resolutions Conwert passed at its annual meeting in
May, when Cube had a stake of around 1.5 percent.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)