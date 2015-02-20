* Conwert management was surprised by offer

* To form team of advisers next week

* Options include rejecting bid, white knight, better bid

By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, Feb 20 Austrian property group Conwert is keeping its options open after it was surprised by Deutsche Wohnen's takeover offer, Chief Executive Clemens Schneider told Reuters on Friday.

Its next steps could include trying to fight the offer to stay independent, looking for a "white knight", or trying to get Deutsche Wohnen to improve its offer, Schneider said in a telephone interview.

Schneider said Conwert will by next week form a team of legal and financial advisers to help judge Deutsche Wohnen's unsolicited offer of 11.50 euro per share, above the share price before the offer but below the current price.

"I was surprised because I did not know about it," Schneider said, describing the atmosphere in a meeting this week with Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn as "friendly and distanced".

When asked whether they came closer to an agreement, Schneider said: "How can you get closer at a first meeting for a takeover offer? No, I couldn't say that."

Conwert said on Wednesday that Deutsche Wohnen controls more than 30 percent of the Austrian company via agreements with shareholders. It wants majority control.

Meanwhile, Activist investment firm Cube Invest urged Conwert to find a higher bid.

Cube, led by maverick investor Alexander Proschofsky, said in a letter to Conwert's supervisory board and seen by Reuters that Conwert should get financial and legal advice to prove it is worth more, look at divestments and seek a better bidder.

Schneider said Conwert was already addressing these issues, adding he had no knowledge of any other bidder.

Cube has said it would continue a lawsuit it filed last year challenging resolutions Conwert passed at its annual meeting in May, when Cube had a stake of around 1.5 percent. (Editing by Susan Thomas)