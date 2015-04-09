VIENNA, April 9 The outcome of Deutsche Wohnen's bid for at least half of Austrian property group Conwert plus one share will be "tight" when the offer runs out next week, the German company's chief executive, Michael Zahn, said.

Conwert said last month its administrative board had concluded that Deutsche Wohnen's 11.50 euro per share takeover bid -- worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) -- was inadequate.

Deutsche Wohnen has ruled out raising the offer which ends on April 15. Conwert stock traded just above the bid price on Thursday, but had averaged 9 euros over the past three years.

"I personally believe that the transaction will be tight," Zahn told reporters in Vienna. "We will not reach a comfortable result in the first step. But there is no reason to despair or be pessimistic at this point."

He said he would expect to get between 50 and 52 percent of Conwert.

Two of Conwert's largest shareholders, the Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung as well as Karl Ehlerding and family, have committed to tender a combined stake of about 25 percent.

