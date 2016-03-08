VIENNA, March 8 Austria's takeover commission
said on Tuesday it was investigating whether shareholders in
property group Conwert, which include Adler Real
Estate and Petrus Advisers LLP, violated an obligation
to publish a takeover offer.
It was examining whether the shareholders qualify as parties
acting in concert, looking in particular at possible collusion
relating to one transaction in 2015 and in the build-up to an
extraordinary Conwert shareholders meeting on March 17, the
regulator said.
Adler, Conwert's largest single shareholder with a 22.4
percent stake, said last week that it did not plan a hostile bid
for Conwert.
