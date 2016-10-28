FRANKFURT Oct 28 The Austrian competition authority has approved the takeover of Austrian property firm Conwert by Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia, the German company said in a statement on Friday.

The purchase, worth around 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion)including debt, will create a group with 367,000 flats across Germany and the Austrian capital Vienna, up from its current 340,000.

Europe's property sector has seen a flurry of deals, with low interest rates prompting investors to pour more cash into real estate in search of higher returns and companies looking to bulk up.

($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)