BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT Oct 28 The Austrian competition authority has approved the takeover of Austrian property firm Conwert by Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia, the German company said in a statement on Friday.
The purchase, worth around 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion)including debt, will create a group with 367,000 flats across Germany and the Austrian capital Vienna, up from its current 340,000.
Europe's property sector has seen a flurry of deals, with low interest rates prompting investors to pour more cash into real estate in search of higher returns and companies looking to bulk up.
($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.