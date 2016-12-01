VIENNA Dec 1 Conwert recommended on
Thursday its shareholders accept the takeover offer by larger
German rival Vonovia in cash unless Vonovia's shares
rise significantly.
Conwert shareholders can choose to receive 16.16 euros
($17.17) cash per share or 74 Vonovia shares for every 149
Conwert shares, which implies a price of 17.58 euros per Conwert
share based on the closing price of the day before the offer was
announced.
The offer runs until Dec. 19. Shares in Vonovia traded at
around 30.17 euros on Thursday, implying an offer price of
around 15 euros per Conwert share, below Wednesday's closing
price of 16.17 euros.
Vonovia said last month that it did not need to raise fresh
capital for the takeover project even if all Conwert
shareholders accept the cash offer, which would cost Vonovia
around 1.65 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy and
David Evans)