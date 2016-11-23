VIENNA Nov 23 The chief executive of Austrian property group Conwert told Reuters on Wednesday that, should his group be taken over by German rival Vonovia , Vonovia's expectations for synergies are achievable.

Vonovia has said it expects to achieve operational synergies of at least 7 million euros ($7.42 million) per year, to be fully realised by the end of 2018 in addition to saving 5 million euros by 2017 through refinancing.

Wolfgang Beck said he would stay at the helm of Conwert together with Chief Financial Officer Thomas Doll until 2018 even if Vonovia's takeover offer, which runs until Dec. 19, is successful. ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)