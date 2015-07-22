VIENNA, July 22 Austrian property company Conwert is set to name Wolfgang Beck as its new chief executive, an Austrian newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Daily Der Standard said Conwert's administrative board would appoint Beck, a manager at German peer Deutsche Annington , at a meeting on Friday.

Both Conwert and Deutsche Annington declined to comment on the report.

Beck would succeed Clemens Schneider, who was ousted in May after fending off a hostile takeover bid against the will of Conwert's biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner family.

Since then, the family has sold its stock to MountainPeak Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)