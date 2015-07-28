FRANKFURT, July 28 Austrian property company Conwert on Tuesday named Wolfgang Beck, a manager at German peer Deutsche Annington as its new chief executive as of September 1.

Beck, who had been touted for the top job, succeeds Clemens Schneider, who was ousted in May after fending off a hostile takeover bid against the will of Conwert's biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner family.

Since then, the family has sold its stock to MountainPeak Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)