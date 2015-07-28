FRANKFURT, July 28 Austrian property company
Conwert on Tuesday named Wolfgang Beck, a manager at
German peer Deutsche Annington as its new chief
executive as of September 1.
Beck, who had been touted for the top job, succeeds Clemens
Schneider, who was ousted in May after fending off a hostile
takeover bid against the will of Conwert's biggest shareholder,
the Haselsteiner family.
Since then, the family has sold its stock to MountainPeak
Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)