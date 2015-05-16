VIENNA May 16 The chairwoman of Austrian property group Conwert and her deputy will step down next month to make room for new supervisory board members now Israeli investor Teddy Sagi has become the biggest shareholder, Conwert said.

Sagi's MountainPeak Trading Ltd bought a 24.8 stake in Conwert from the Haselsteiner Family Foundation and Albona Ltd last week after a billion euro ($1.1 billion) takeover bid from Deutsche Wohnen fell through.

Chairwoman Kerstin Gelbmann will resign as of the annual shareholders meeting on June 5 "to facilitate a future administrative board composition that corresponds to the present shareholder structure", the company said late on Friday.

Deputy Chairman Alexander Tavakoli will also step down then.

Shareholders will propose new board members, Conwert said, but did not name them.

In a separate letter to Conwert shareholders, activist investor Klaus Umek's Petrus Advisers urged Conwert to take more steps to boost its share price, saying it could be undervalued by as much as 7 euros given peers' valuations.

Such steps included revaluing properties, cutting finance costs and buying back shares, he said in the letter.

Conwert shares closed on Friday at 11.80 euros, up 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)