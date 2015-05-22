* Teddy Sagi's MountainPeak Trading has 24.8 pct stake
* Proposes two new board members, suggests new CEO
VIENNA May 22 Conwert's new main
shareholder proposed a governance shakeup at the Austrian
property group that it said could boost the company's value and
stabilise its operations.
MountainPeak Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire
Teddy Sagi, proposed two new members of Conwert's supervisory
board and said it would consider Round Hill Capital's Ben
Lehrecke as a "suitable independent CEO of Conwert".
Conwert finance chief Thomas Doll has been acting CEO after
the company this month ended Clemens Schneider's contract early.
Conwert's chairwoman and her deputy are also
leaving to make room for new board members.
MountainPeak said in a statement that Conwert should focus
on enhancing growth in funds from operations (FFO), optimise its
capital structure, slash costs and streamline its portfolio.
Conwert had no immediate comment.
MountainPeak bought a 24.8 stake in Conwert from the
Haselsteiner Family Foundation and Albona Ltd this month after a
takeover bid from Deutsche Wohnen fell through.
There has been media speculation in Austria that Sagi was
increasing his stake. The threshold in Austria that would
trigger a mandatory takeover bid is 30 percent.
A spokesman said MountainPeak's holding remained at 24.8
percent but declined to comment on whether that could change.
MountainPeak proposed property expert Barry Gilbertson and
debt restructuring specialist Maureen Harris as board members.
"Conwert has to capture value uplift through targeting
higher gains on sales over current market value, rather than
increasing arithmetic NAV (net asset value) calculations through
manipulation of valuations," MountainPeak said, adding that it
saw significant value in Conwert's German and Austrian assets.
A rival shareholder group has proposed that Conwert's annual
meeting on June 5 elect Petrus Advisers head Klaus Umek, a vocal
critic of Conwert's management, and accountant Erich Kandler to
the board.
The company's shares, which have risen by a quarter this
year, rose 0.6 percent to 12.31 euros by 0837 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by
Susan Thomas and David Clarke)