VIENNA, March 23 Austrian property group Conwert wants to increase its funds from operations (FFO I) to more than 65 million euros ($72.84 million) this year from around 53 million in 2015, while further cutting down the average interest it pays on its loans.

Conwert also targets to sell assets that do not fit its focus on residential property in Germany and Austria for between 300 million and 350 million euros this year, it said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)