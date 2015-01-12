VIENNA Jan 12 Austria's Conwert has
threatened legal action against shareholder Petrus Advisers,
accusing it of making "untrue and unsubstantiated statements"
about the property company.
Petrus has demanded Conwert take steps to cut vacancies at
its properties, increase the valuation of some properties on its
balance sheet, exit convertible bond and interest rate swap
contracts and communicate a "coherent value strategy".
Conwert said in an open letter on Monday that Petrus was the
property firm's biggest shareholder from mid-2010 to mid-2012
and initiated some of the ideas it now criticises.
Petrus held 6.7 percent of Conwert shares as of November,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Conwert said it had increased profitability on a
like-for-like basis since 2011, reduced vacancies in its
properties by 30 percent since 2010, increased rental income and
was successfully working on improving its debt arrangements.
Financing costs were set to fall to under 4 percent a year
early this year from around 4.3 percent in the third quarter of
last year, it said.
Conwert said its portfolio was evaluated under the normal
standards for Germany and Austria, adding it might take legal
steps against Petrus's "untrue and unsubstantiated statements".
At 1130 GMT, Conwert shares were up 1.3 percent to 9.906
euros.
After months of upheaval, during which Conwert took a big
hit from expensive interest rate swaps and appointed a new CEO,
the company is focusing on its German and Austrian residential
properties, shedding Eastern European assets and cutting costs.
"There is a high degree of frustration among Conwert
investors," said another minority shareholder who asked not to
be named.
Last year, Petrus published an open letter in Austrian
newspapers to successfully demand a higher offer for its Vienna
Airport shares from an Australian investor.
In the past year, Conwert shares have gained around 4.5
percent, while a European real estate index has climbed
more than 21 percent.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Mark Potter)