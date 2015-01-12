VIENNA Jan 12 Austria's Conwert has threatened legal action against shareholder Petrus Advisers, accusing it of making "untrue and unsubstantiated statements" about the property company.

Petrus has demanded Conwert take steps to cut vacancies at its properties, increase the valuation of some properties on its balance sheet, exit convertible bond and interest rate swap contracts and communicate a "coherent value strategy".

Conwert said in an open letter on Monday that Petrus was the property firm's biggest shareholder from mid-2010 to mid-2012 and initiated some of the ideas it now criticises.

Petrus held 6.7 percent of Conwert shares as of November, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Conwert said it had increased profitability on a like-for-like basis since 2011, reduced vacancies in its properties by 30 percent since 2010, increased rental income and was successfully working on improving its debt arrangements.

Financing costs were set to fall to under 4 percent a year early this year from around 4.3 percent in the third quarter of last year, it said.

Conwert said its portfolio was evaluated under the normal standards for Germany and Austria, adding it might take legal steps against Petrus's "untrue and unsubstantiated statements".

At 1130 GMT, Conwert shares were up 1.3 percent to 9.906 euros.

After months of upheaval, during which Conwert took a big hit from expensive interest rate swaps and appointed a new CEO, the company is focusing on its German and Austrian residential properties, shedding Eastern European assets and cutting costs.

"There is a high degree of frustration among Conwert investors," said another minority shareholder who asked not to be named.

Last year, Petrus published an open letter in Austrian newspapers to successfully demand a higher offer for its Vienna Airport shares from an Australian investor.

In the past year, Conwert shares have gained around 4.5 percent, while a European real estate index has climbed more than 21 percent. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)