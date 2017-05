VIENNA Feb 29 Austrian property group Conwert's 2015 earnings exceeded its own guidance, the company said on Monday, announcing preliminary figures ahead of schedule.

Its funds from operations, before sales income and one-off effects, jumped about 50 percent to more than 52 million euros, which exceeded its forecast for 48 million, Conwert said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Maria Sheahan)