VIENNA, May 29 Austrian property group Conwert increased rental income by 21 percent in the first quarter as it continued to focus on residential property management, especially in Germany.

Conwert bought a majority stake in Kommunale Wohnen in December to boost its German portfolio and said on Wednesday it now held 76 percent of the Hamburg apartment owner and planned to exploit more synergies by reducing fixed costs.

Austrian real estate companies are increasingly turning to Germany as a stable source of revenue and trying to become less dependent on central and eastern European property sales as those markets languish in an economic slowdown.

Immofinanz is beefing up its German residential property portfolio in anticipation of a listing of its Buwog unit in Frankfurt, and CA Immo is betting on the sale of a high-rise in Frankfurt to boost its sales.

Conwert's total revenues fell 2 percent to 89 million euros ($114 million) in the first quarter as the company sold fewer properties, and pretax profit more than doubled to 12 million euros as it increased its occupancy rate.

The company stuck to its full-year targets of increasing funds from operations to 25 million euros from 21 million last year, and to reduce its vacancy rate in Germany and Austria to below 10 percent from 12 percent overall in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)