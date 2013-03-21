* Targets German metropolitan acquisitions of 50-200 mln eur

* 2012 EBIT loss 58 mln eur

* Sees dividend resumption on 2013 results (Releads on planned portfolio changes)

VIENNA, March 21 Austrian property group Conwert is targeting acquisitions of up to 200 million euros ($259 million) in Germany and aims to sell its eastern Europe and commercial properties within two years.

The company said on Thursday it expected to resume paying a dividend on its 2013 results after a balance-sheet clean-up that pushed it to a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 58 million euros for 2012.

Conwert is repositioning itself as a residential portfolio manager following its acquisition of a majority of German residential property group Kommunale Wohnen, and is scaling down its dependence on volatile property sales.

"Conwert plans to gradually expand the core business as a portfolio holder by targeted acquisitions of lucrative residential property portfolios with high appreciation potential in Austria and especially in Germany," it said in a statement.

The company confirmed it would not pay a dividend for 2012, except for the second part of a 2011 special dividend, but should be able to pay at least 0.20 euros per share for 2013.

Rental income fell 10 percent to 188 million euros in 2012 as the group had significantly fewer properties. Proceeds from sales fell by a third to 410 million euros. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)