VIENNA May 27 Austrian property group Conwert confirmed on Tuesday it swung to a first-quarter loss of 5.9 million euros ($8.0 million) as it took a bigger hit from interest rate swaps, and said it would focus on its core markets.

Conwert, which has been through upheavals in its personnel and strategy over the past year, reported preliminary results earlier this month.

It said its net finance costs were hit by non-cash effects of 19 million euros, mainly from interest rate swaps - almost four times the 5 million euros in such effects it had a year earlier - due to record low interest rates.

"Despite the necessary structural adjustments in the course of integrating the properties purchased in Germany in 2013, the year 2014 has started well," Chief Executive Clemens Schneider said in a statement.

He cited the company's improvement in vacancy rates and rental income, and lower costs.

Conwert said it would concentrate this year on integrating two large German portfolios it bought in 2013, and would focus on its six core markets of Vienna, Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden, Leipzig and North Rhine-Westphalia.

It said it would also continue trying to sell its ECO, commercial and central and eastern Europe portfolios, which no longer fitted its strategy, and forecast sales revenue of 150 to 200 million euros for the full year.

Conwert said it would issue 2014 guidance when it presented second-quarter results.

