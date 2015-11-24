VIENNA Nov 24 Austrian property group Conwert
expects its funds from operations (FFO I) in 2016 to
reach 65 million euros ($69.21 million), it said on Tuesday,
while keeping its guidance for this year at 48 million.
Conwert is streamlining its portfolio to focus on
residential properties in German and Austrian cities.
It is cutting costs after a year in which large chunks of
its shares have changed hands and activist shareholders have
publicly criticised the management.
"The total amount of sales from commercial and properties in
non-core markets will be between 150-200 million euros
and between 300-350 million euros in the financial year 2015 and
2016 respectively," it said in a statement.
It kept to its aim of bringing its vacancy rate down to 8
percent, reporting it had decreased to 8.7 percent in the first
nine months of this year.
FFO I, or earnings before tax, rose almost 50 percent to 38
million euros in the same period, helped by lower staff count
and financial costs, Conwert said.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)