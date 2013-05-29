VIENNA May 29 Austrian property group Conwert increased rental income by 21 percent in the first quarter as it continued to focus on residential property management, it said on Wednesday.

Total revenues fell 2 percent to 89 million euros ($114 million) as the company sold fewer properties, and pretax profit more than doubled to 12 million euros.

Conwert said it had raised its share in Germany's Kommunale Wohnen, a Hamburg-based residential property company, to 75.7 percent, and the integration was going smoothly. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)