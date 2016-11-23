VIENNA Nov 23 Austrian property group Conwert achieved a record 61.8 million euros ($66 million) in funds from operations before one-off effects for the first nine months of the year, up 62 percent year on year, it said on Wednesday.

Higher rents, reduced vacancy rates and valuation gains helped its results, the company said.

The residential real estate company said that its administrative board would issue a recommendation to its shareholders on Dec. 1 about a 2.9 billion euro takeover offer by larger German rival Vonovia, which expires on Dec. 19. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)