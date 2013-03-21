VIENNA, March 21 Austrian property group Conwert
posted a loss of 58 million euros ($75 million) after
interest and tax for 2012 after taking a goodwill write-off on
future sales margins.
Conwert, which is repositioning itself as a rental property
manager and reducing its sales business, wrote down 115 million
euros on future sales and 3 million on customer and management
relationships, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The group said it was looking for acquisitions in large
German cities in a range of 50-200 million euros, and it
expected to resume paying a dividend next year on its 2013
results.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
