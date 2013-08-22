VIENNA Aug 22 Austrian property group Conwert said it would raise its full-year guidance after preliminary figures showed a 52-percent increase in first-half funds from operations (FFO).

FFO was 18 million euros ($24 million) in the first six months, while profit after tax more than doubled to 26 million euros, Conwert said on Thursday.

The company said it would revise its 2013 FFO estimate of 25 million euros upwards when it announces detailed first-half results on Aug. 28. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Ireland)