VIENNA Aug 22 Austrian property group Conwert
said it would raise its full-year guidance after
preliminary figures showed a 52-percent increase in first-half
funds from operations (FFO).
FFO was 18 million euros ($24 million) in the first six
months, while profit after tax more than doubled to 26 million
euros, Conwert said on Thursday.
The company said it would revise its 2013 FFO estimate of 25
million euros upwards when it announces detailed first-half
results on Aug. 28.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
