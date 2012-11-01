Nov 1 British industrial materials supplier
Cookson Group Plc said it will separate its performance
materials division from its engineered ceramics and precious
metals processing divisions, a move welcomed by shareholder
Cevian Capital.
Shareholders in the company would receive one share in each
of the two new entities for every Cookson share they hold.
The performance materials division - which supplies
materials and chemicals to the electronics, automotive,
industrial and construction markets - would demerge to form a
London-listed specialty chemicals company, called Alent Plc.
The engineered ceramics division, whose products are used in
the glass and solar industries as well as by steelmakers and
foundries, would be renamed Vesuvius Plc.
Activist investor Cevian Capital, which owns roughly a fifth
of Cookson, said its two founding partners, Christer Gardell and
Lars Forberg, would serve as non-executive directors on the
boards of these new companies.