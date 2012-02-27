* Sees mid-single digit growth in 2012

By Adveith Nair

LONDON, Feb 27 British industrial materials group Cookson said its increasing exposure to developing markets would fuel growth in 2012, surprising the market which had looked for sales to stay flat mainly due to sluggish Europe.

Cookson, whose products are used in the glass and solar industries as well as by steelmakers and foundries, on Monday forecast mid-single digit growth for 2012, after reporting a better-than-expected 18 percent increase in 2011 pretax profit.

The company had warned in November that second-half results would suffer from a slowdown in global steel production, particularly in Europe.

The group's more upbeat tone helped send its shares up 5 percent.

Cookson already gets half of total group revenue and about 60 percent of its trading profit from higher-growth developing countries, and expects this proportion to increase.

"We have had a strong emerging market position for many years," Chief Executive Nick Salmon told Reuters. "That's the fastest growth area; each year it goes up one or two percent."

Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman said Cookson's sales growth assumed weaker European demand would be offset by growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific, and at an end-market level, softer steel production in Europe and China would be offset by momentum in foundry and electronics markets.

"With consensus forecasts assuming no sales growth in 2012, there could be scope for forecast upgrades," Reedman added.

For 2011, Cookson reported pretax profit of 261.5 million pounds ($414.6 million), beating consensus estimates of 250.8 million. Sales rose 11 percent to 2.83 billion pounds, in line with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

For 2012, analysts had expected sales to stay flat, and trading profit to come in at about 259.1 million pounds.

Analysts at Investec said the outlook was 'reassuring,' and added that "small upgrades to estimates were justified."

Shares in the company were up 3.36 percent at 694 pence at 0940 GMT, and were among the top risers on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 250 index. They has earlier risen as much as 5 percent.