* Company says will miss full-year profit forecasts
* Blames worsening steel production markets
* Shares fall to 2012 low
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Oct 8 British industrial materials
supplier Cookson Group warned that weak trading in its
division that makes products for the global steel industry would
cause it to miss its profit forecasts for the year.
Cookson, which receives about half of its revenue from
supplying ceramic products to the steel and foundry casting
markets, said trading conditions for its engineered ceramics
unit worsened during the summer, particularly in steel
production markets that it supplies with consumable products.
Shares in the group slid as much as 18 percent to a 2012 low
after the bleak forecast. Morgan Crucible, another
maker of industrial ceramics, was dragged 9 percent lower.
"In light of the conditions being experienced by the
engineering ceramics division, full-year performance for the
group as a whole is now expected to be materially below the
board's previous expectations," the company said on Monday.
The downturn in steel production was sharper than normal in
July and August, particularly in Europe, where output fell 11
percent, it said, citing data from the World Steel Association,
and there were signs of further weakening in September.
In September, the association's director general said
Europe, which is oversupplied, had responded more promptly than
other regions to waning demand by cutting production quicker and
shutting down plants.
End markets for Cookson's foundry castings, such as heavy
trucks, wind turbines and construction, mining and agricultural
equipment, had slowed, the company said, and the global solar
industry, which it also supplied, remained very depressed.
The ceramics division overshadowed a solid performance from
Cookson's performance materials and precious metals processing
units, where trading was in line with expectations.
Cookson has been considering splitting its ceramics and
performance materials units since the spring in an effort to
improve shareholder returns.
It said on Monday that a business review, including the
potential demerger, was progressing well and it expected to
update shareholders before the end of the year.
In the meantime, it was taking steps to respond to the
difficult trading conditions, such as reducing temporary working
and overtime. More substantial restructuring would be
implemented as necessary, it said.
Cookson's shares were 13.8 percent down, leading the mid-cap
fallers by 1043 GMT.
Oriel Securities analyst Harry Philips took his full-year
operating profit forecast down to 255 million pounds ($412.92
million), from his current 284 million pounds, which he said
carried through to a pretax profit of 228 million pounds.
Analysts had been expecting headline pretax profit of 248
million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of
17 brokers.
"Not great but not a repeat of 2008," Philips said. "In a
patchy environment, there will be pluses and minuses and this is
evident within Cookson's own portfolio today."