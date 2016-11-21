BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
HONG KONG Nov 21 Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad Group Ltd slid to a four-year low on Monday after the company flagged a drop in full-year profit amid stiff competition, the latest part of the LeEco empire to come under pressure.
Coolpad's warning came just weeks after Chinese conglomerate LeEco, which has invested in high-tech products from electric cars to smartphones, said it was grappling with a shortage of cash and suffering from expanding too fast.
LeEco's billionaire founder and chief executive, Jia Yueting, said in a letter sent to Reuters that the firm was facing "big company disease" after having expanded at an "unprecedented rate".
Shares of Coolpad, which has a market value of HK$5 billion ($645 million), plunged as much as 12 percent to HK$0.90, their lowest since October 2012, lagging a flat overall market.
The smartphone maker has faced difficulties competing in an increasingly saturated smartphone market in China with the likes of Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc, Lenovo , Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei Technologies.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday, Coolpad said it expected a loss of HK$3 billion for the full year 2016, a sharp drop from the HK$2.3 billion profit it posted in 2015.
The company said its performance was hit by a downturn and fierce competition in the domestic smartphone market, and it was focusing on clearing inventories.
The news comes amid concerns that the cash-strapped group could run into a crisis or abandon its electric car ambitions - a project which has already cost it 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in development, according to Jia himself.
Leshi Holdings said earlier this month that it had secured commitments for $600 million to support its automotive unit and LeEco high-tech business. ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Donny Kwok and Jess Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.