UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 30 Shanghai Cooltech Power Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up new energy car JV with total investment at 200 million yuan ($32.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/172HPS0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen