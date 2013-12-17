LONDON Dec 17 Britain's Co-operative Group said a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) recapitalisation of its banking arm had been approved by creditors and will be completed if it is sanctioned by a court on Wednesday.

Under the plan, bondholders end up with a 70 percent stake and the Co-op Group's ownership will fall to 30 percent.

Co-op said on Tuesday that 99.9 percent of creditors who voted had approved the plan.