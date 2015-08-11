* Capital should be used to improve its resilience
-regulator
* PRA says bank would have been fined 120 mln pounds
* Bank apologises for past failings
* Failings don't reflect how bank run today -Chairman
LONDON, Aug 11 The Co-operative Bank
will not be fined for failings that helped push the bank to the
brink of collapse before it was bailed out by bondholders,
Britain's financial regulators said, arguing that capital should
be preserved to bolster its balance sheet.
The censure for serious risk management and transparency
failings will be particularly embarrassing for the 143-year old
bank, which had built its reputation around its ethical
credentials.
Co-op Bank is trying to recover from its near-collapse in
2013, when it was hit by a yawning hole in its finances, a drugs
scandal, an exodus of top executives and losses from bad
commercial real estate loans.
The crisis saw bondholders take control of the bank, with
its long-time owner, the mutual Co-operative Group,
relegated to a minority holding.
Co-op Bank was the only British lender to fail a UK banking
stress test in December and has agreed a plan with the regulator
to bolster its capital strength.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a public
censure against the bank for breaching listing rules that
require companies to ensure published information is not
misleading, allowing investors to make fully informed decisions.
The FCA, which undertook the 18-month investigation into the
actions of former management and the 2009 merger with the
Britannia Building Society, also found that Co-op Bank fell
short of its responsibility to be open with its regulators, one
of the principles that regulated firms must abide by.
"Investors were left unaware of Co-op Bank's true capital
position and we were left in the dark about intended changes to
senior personnel at the bank," said Georgina Philippou, the
FCA's acting director of enforcement and market oversight.
Separately, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) found
that Co-op Bank failed to comply with rules requiring a firm to
manage its affairs responsibly, with adequate risk management.
The PRA said that Co-op Bank had a culture which encouraged
prioritising the short-term financial position of the firm at
the cost of taking prudent and sustainable actions for the
longer-term.
The PRA said Co-op's risk management procedures were flawed
in design and operation. It would have imposed a fine of 120
million pounds ($187 million) but concluded that imposing a
financial penalty on the Co-op would be at odds with its remit
to promote the safety and soundness of the firms it regulates.
The FCA also said that Co-op Bank's failings would normally
merit a substantial fine. However, it said that in the
circumstances it had decided not to impose a financial penalty
and to instead issue it with a public censure.
Co-op Bank's Chairman Dennis Holt on Tuesday apologised to
customers for the bank's failings and said it is a significantly
stronger organisation today under new leadership.
"The board fully accept the lessons that need to be learnt,
but it is important to remember these are not a reflection of
how the bank is run today," Holt said.
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise and
Louise Heavens)