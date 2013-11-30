LONDON Nov 30 Retail bondholders of Britain's
Co-operative Bank have voted in favour of a
restructuring to rescue the bank and proceed with its plan to
fill a 1.5-billion-pound ($2.5-billion) hole in its capital.
Co-op Bank and its customer-owned parent the Co-operative
Group said results from an early participation vote
that closed on Friday showed more than the required two-thirds
of investors submitted their forms and of those, 99.9 percent
supported the plan.
The bank has been rocked after its former chairman Paul
Flowers was arrested as part of an investigation into the supply
of illegal drugs. It said this week that had damaged its
reputation and it had lost customers.
The bank had been forced to raise cash after being hit by
big losses following its takeover of Britannia Building Society
and technology system problems.
It was the first vote by investors to proceed with its
rescue, and more will follow. If successful, as expected, hedge
fund bondholders will end up with a 70 percent stake in the bank
and the holding of the Co-operative Group will fall to 30
percent.
"We are now highly confident that our 1.5-billion-pound
recapitalisation plan for The Co-operative Bank can be
achieved," it said in a statement.