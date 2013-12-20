BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
LONDON Dec 20 Britain's Co-operative Bank has raised 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) from a restructuring of its debt and ownership structure, the cornerstone of a 1.5 billion pound recapitalisation due to complete next year.
Co-op Group and Co-op Bank said in a joint statement that the so-called liability management exercise was successfully completed on Friday.
Co-op Bank plans to top that up with 333 million pounds contributed from Co-op Group, 125 million pounds from its bondholders and 40 million pounds of interest savings to reach its 1.5 billion pound target.
Under the scheme, Co-op Group has ceded control of its troubled banking arm to hedge funds and other bondholders, seeing its ownership fall to 30 percent from 100 percent.
The Co-op, whose businesses also include food shops and funeral services, has been rocked this year by a capital shortfall at its bank and the arrest of former bank chairman Paul Flowers as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.
"Today we have taken a major step forward in securing the future of The Co-operative Bank, with the support of our investors," Euan Sutherland, chief executive of Co-op Group, said in a statement.
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
OXFORD, England April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With 70 percent of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, getting urban planning right is crucial to ensuring future cities are safe, resilient and fair places, particularly for the poorest residents, experts said Wednesday.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: