LONDON Aug 20 Britain's Co-operative Bank
doesn't expect to make a profit until at least 2017 and is
unlikely to embark upon a stock market listing until it is
closer to profitability, its chief executive said.
"We won't be profitable in 2015 and we won't be profitable
in 2016 either," CEO Niall Booker told reporters.
Booker said the bank was continuing to look at all options
for a potential initial public offering (IPO).
"Personally I think it will be a wee bit of time before
we're ready to IPO. It would be good to be closer to
profitability. We continue to review everything," he said.
Booker said there had been "no meaningful discussion" over
whether hedge funds that own an 80 percent stake in the bank
would be interested in buying the Co-operative Group's
remaining 20 percent stake in the bank.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)