LONDON May 9 Britain's Co-operative Group's stake in the Co-operative Bank is expected to fall to 20 percent following the bank's latest capital raise, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The group owned the bank outright before a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) recapitalisation last year which saw its stake fall to 30 percent as it ceded control of the bank to bondholders including U.S. hedge funds.

($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)